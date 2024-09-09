Green Marine Helps Maritime Blaze an Environmental Path

Green Marine is an environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry, a voluntary initiative that helps its participants to improve their environmental performance beyond regulations. But participation in the Green Marine program requires rigor in planning, executing, measuring and reporting an organization’s performance across 14 indicators, an investment in time and resources that pays dividends in transparency and credibility to the market and the population in general. In this episode of Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, we take a deep dive with a trio of guests: Eleanor Kirtley, Green Marine’s Senior Program Manager plus a pair of members that can speak to the process and value; Stephanie Jones Stebbins, Director – Maritime, Port of Seattle and Mark Barker, President & CEO, Interlake Steamship Company.