Green Marine UK Scales Up Environmental Monitoring Services for Offshore Wind

Orkney-based marine services firm Green Marine UK has expanded its environmental monitoring offering for offshore wind to deliver ‘full-scope’ projects following a surge in contracts with Scotland's Marine Directorate.

This follows 18-months of continuous work, largely involving the collection of PAM (Passive Acoustic Monitoring) devices. Operations have lasted up to 20-days retrieving circa 40 devices over distances approaching 250 nautical miles.

PAM incorporates underwater microphones (hydrophones) to effectively monitor and record migratory fish, marine animals and the environment. They offer a vital tool for offshore wind developers and government stakeholders to protect marine ecosystems and comply with environmental regulations.

Traditionally Green Marine has supplied vessel charter services for environmental monitoring projects but has fast developed further expertise.

This has resulted in more detailed work scopes including deployment and collection of EM devices to data processing. It has seen further involvement in ‘catch and tag’ projects to monitor fish movement.

After securing a large share of contracts through Scotland's Marine Directorate the Orkney business is now being approached by wind farm operators directly, with new contracts commencing later this month.

“The UK has the second-largest offshore wind market in the world with plans to triple capacity to 50GW by 2030. Much of this new development is on our doorstep, spanning areas where we have already performed extensive PAM operations. In response to market demand Green Marine UK is expanding its environmental monitoring offering to deliver a full scope service.

“This includes the deployment and collection of devices right through to data processing involving our trusted partners. We are already seeing results, with new projects booked in for Q4 deploying scientific equipment in the Pentland Firth,” said Myles Metson, Green Marine UK Operations and Technology Director.