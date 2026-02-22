Greenland Says “No Thanks” to Trump's Hospital Ship

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Sunday "no thanks" to U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of sending a hospital ship to Greenland, a territory that Trump has repeatedly said he wishes to take over.

Trump said on Saturday on social media he was working with Louisiana Governor and special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, to send a hospital boat to Greenland.

"President Trump's idea of sending an American hospital ship here to Greenland has been noted. But we have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. It is a deliberate choice," Nielsen said in a post on Facebook.

Nielsen said Greenland remained open to dialogue and cooperation, also with the U.S.

"But talk to us instead of just making more or less random outbursts on social media," he said.

Greenland, Denmark and the U.S. late last month launched diplomatic talks to resolve the crisis between the parties, following months of tension within the NATO defence alliance over Trump's threats against the Arctic territory.

Trump's post on the ship came hours after Denmark's Joint Arctic Command said it had evacuated a crew member who required urgent medical treatment from a U.S. submarine in Greenlandic waters, seven nautical miles outside of Greenland's capital, Nuuk.

The crew member has been transferred to the Greenlandic health authorities and the hospital in Nuuk. The evacuation was carried out using the Danish Defence Seahawk helicopter.

It was unclear if the post had any connection to the evacuation.





(Reuters - Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

