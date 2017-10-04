Copenhagen’s New Cruise Terminal Green-lighted

A new cruise terminal will be built in Copenhagen, having received the go-ahead from the Board of Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP).

CMP has responded to rising demand and has assessed that current facilities need to be augmented with another terminal building, Terminal 4. The new terminal, The cruise terminal, expected to open in 2020, will be located beyond the current Oceankaj in Ydre Nordhavn and will be able to handle more than 5,000 passengers per call.

“A new terminal, designed for more than 5,000 passengers, will enable us to receive more and bigger ships in future. With this development, we are making sure that Copenhagen retains and develops its position as the leading cruise destination in Northern Europe ,” said Barbara Scheel Agersnap, CEO of Copenhagen Malmö Port.

In 2017, 55 ships, each with more than 4,000 passengers on board, visited CMP in what are known as turnaround calls, when ships change their passengers. The total number of cruise passengers arriving during the season will be around 850,000 people.

“This decision gives us the opportunity to create a modern, attractive terminal that can efficiently handle the large number of passengers wanting to visit Copenhagen in future,” said Arnt Mø ller Pedersen , COO, Cruise & Ferries, Copenhagen Malmö Port AB.

The cruise industry creates more than 4,000 jobs (mainly seasonal jobs) in Copenhagen and contributes total turnover of $160.5 million to the capital city region’s economy.