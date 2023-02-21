Groke Pro Machine Vision Gets ClassNK Tech Nod

ClassNK granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to an object recognition system on machine vision and sensor fusion called Groke Pro developed by Groke Technologies Oy.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.

Groke Pro is designed to enhance situational awareness of vessel crew and contributions to safety of navigation. Groke Pro has functions to detect, track, and fuse objects real time, as well as show them on sea charts. It also has functionality such as the wide field of view, and the blending of visual camera images and thermal camera image.

ClassNK has verified the functions of Groke Pro:

Machine Vision System enables detection and tracking of vessels and sea marks from camera data, Detect Objects with both conventional sensors and Machine vision and fuse them, Show real-time view combined from visual and thermal camera sensors and augment detected object on top of that, Visualize surrounding detected and tracked objects by showing them on top of seachart, and issued a certificate to the company.

This is the society's first Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions regarding machine vision.