Thursday, December 28, 2017

Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Respond to NYC Ferry Grounding

December 28, 2017

File Image: CREDIT NYC Ferry

Coast Guard and partner agency crews responded to a ferry aground with 27 people aboard near Rockaway Inlet, New York, Wednesday evening.
 
The Flyer, an 80-foot New York City Ferry became stuck on a sandbar after departing from the Rockaway terminal at 5:15 p.m., en route to Wall Street’s Pier 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
 
Boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New York, and Station Sandy Hook arrived on scene with New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and New York City Police Department (NYPD) marine units. Due to shallow water, Coast Guard crews were unable to safely approach the ferry.
 
An FDNY crew evacuated 23 passengers and a crewmember safely and placed them aboard one of their rescue boats. All passengers were transferred to the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn, New York.
 
There are no reports of any injuries or pollution at this time.
 
Coast Guard personnel are on scene to monitor the removal of the ferry.
 

The Coast Guard is also investigating the cause of the grounding. 

