According to multiple New York television news reports the NYC Ferry MV Zelinsky, loaded with passengers headed for the Rockaways, ran aground just off of lower Manhattan on Monday night.

The cause of the stranding, which reportedly happened about 100 feet from Pier 11 according to local TV news reports, is under investigation.

While the crew attempted to free the vessel, frustrated passenger reportedly started calling 911.

No injuries were reported, damage to the vessel is unknown at this time.