GSI is Preferred Builder for Ferry Newbuilds

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has named Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd (GSI) as the preferred bidder to build two new freight flex ferries for Scotland’s Northern Isles service, marking a key step forward in the procurement process.



The contract, which remains subject to a mandatory 10-day standstill period, covers the construction of two 140-meter vessels that will replace the Helliar and Hildasay on the Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick route operated by Serco NorthLink Ferries.



Designed to boost both capacity and performance, the newbuilds will deliver increased freight capability, faster transit times, and flexibility to accommodate up to 200 passengers during peak demand periods.



GSI emerged as the top-ranked yard following a competitive tender process that saw four shipbuilders invited to bid. Submissions were evaluated on a weighted basis of 70% technical and 30% financial criteria, with scoring conducted by a panel of CMAL experts and independent specialists.



CMAL Chief Executive Kevin Hobbs said GSI’s proposal stood out for its focus on innovation and operational efficiency, as well as strong environmental and safety standards.



Serco NorthLink Ferries Managing Director Stuart Garrett added that the project represents a “game changer” for the Northern Isles service, as the operator prepares to work with partners on the next phase of design and construction.



Subject to final approvals, CMAL expects to award the contract following the standstill period later this month.