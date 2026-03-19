GT Wings Establishes Manufacturing Partnership with Zunsion Technology for AirWing Production

GT Wings has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zunsion Technology in China to establish a strategic manufacturing partnership for its AirWing Jet Sail wind propulsion system.

The agreement creates a framework for industrial scale production of AirWing units in China, combining GT Wings’ wind propulsion technology expertise with Zunsion’s automation manufacturing capabilities.

The MoU establishes the foundation for a long-term industrial collaboration aimed at accelerating the deployment of AirWing technology across the global shipping fleet.

The shipping industry is accelerating its adoption of wind-assisted propulsion technologies as operators respond to tightening decarbonization regulations and rising fuel and carbon costs. With a large proportion of the world’s commercial vessels constructed and serviced in Asia, expanding manufacturing capacity close to major shipbuilding and drydocking hubs is critical in supporting large-scale deployment.

China’s manufacturing ecosystem and shipbuilding supply chain make it an ideal location for scaling the production of advanced marine technologies. The partnership with Nantong-based Zunsion will enable GT Wings to manufacture AirWing systems closer to key shipyards and shipowners operating in China, improving delivery timelines and supporting growing demand across the Asian maritime market.

This collaboration is designed to complement GT Wings’ existing Europe-based supply chain and manufacturing facilities.

Under the agreement, GT Wings will contribute its wind propulsion technology expertise and system integration capability, while Zunsion provides manufacturing, assembly and industrial production support. The partnership is structured to support progressive increases in production capacity, enabling rapid scaling of AirWing manufacture while maintaining the quality and delivery standards required by vessel owners and shipyards.