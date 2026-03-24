Kongsberg Maritime Selected to Provide Equipment Package for Luxury Polar Expedition Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract from MKM Yachts to supply a package of equipment for the Scenic Ikon polar expedition vessel under construction for Scenic Cruise.

The Scenic Ikon, the latest in a series of luxury expedition vessels for Scenic Cruise, features a hybrid electric propulsion system from Kongsberg Maritime, to enable emission-free operation in environmentally sensitive areas.

The new 203-meter vessel will be the first in the series to feature Kongsberg Maritime Elegance Pods for main propulsion. The Elegance Pod boasts three factors that set it apart from traditional propulsion systems: low noise, high efficiency, and excellent maneuverability.

Two Elegance 1230 pods, rated at 3340KW will be installed. The pods use a Permanent Magnet (PM) electric motor, known for its robustness, compactness, and high efficiency. This motor, combined with a fixed-pitch propeller, ensures optimal hydrodynamic performance.

Hybrid power will be supplied through the Energy Storage System (ESS), where batteries can provide emission-free power for propulsion and hotel consumption. Other equipment includes bow thrusters, electric drives, retractable stabilizing fins and a range of deck machinery.

Kongsberg Maritime will also supply the navigation system fully integrated with dynamic positioning, maneuvering control and a forward-looking sonar. Additionally, the integrated automation including energy management system, as well as ESD and Safety Management System are also included in the fully integrated package.

The Scenic Ikon is being built at the 3 Maj Shipyard, in Rijeka, Croatia, and due to be delivered in 2027.