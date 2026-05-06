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Thursday, May 21, 2026

GTT Books Five LNG Carriers Tank Design Order

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 6, 2026

(Credit: GTT)

(Credit: GTT)

French engineering firm GTT has secured an order from the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding shipyard for the tank design of five new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of MISC, the ship-owner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 174,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is expected between 2029 and 2030.

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