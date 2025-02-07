GTT Deepens Collaboration with COSCO for Multi-Gas Vessels Development

French engineering firm Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), COSCO Shipping LNG Investment (Shanghai) (CSLNG), and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (CHI) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement for multi-gas vessels development.

The three parties have agreed to carry out an in-depth partnership in the fields of LNG Carriers (LNGCs), Ultra Large ethane carriers (ULECs), Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs), Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNGs), as well as LNG and ammonia as fuel solutions for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs).

Additionally, this agreement aims to foster closer collaboration between their technical divisions to promote the application of GTT’s membrane technology in the above fields. It also highlights a shared effort to innovate, to develop new project and to promote educational training for young talents in the LNG sector.

This is the first agreement between GTT and CSLNG, which specializes in LNG transportation project investment, shipbuilding and management.

GTT and CHI, a large-scale heavy industry enterprise, including shipbuilding, offshore engineering and construction, which operates nine shipyards, had previously signed a cooperation agreement in January 2018 regarding newbuilding, maintenance and retrofits of LNG carriers and LNG-fueled ships, which was renewed in May 2020.

"We are proud to start this strategic cooperation with CSLNG and CHI. This partnership not only reinforces the trust between ship-owners, shipyards and GTT but also paves the way for delivering innovating and efficient solutions to meet the evolving requirements of the energy industry,” said Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China.

"We are pleased to partner with GTT in the development of multi-gas vessels. By leveraging the respective strength of CSLNG, CHI and GTT, we aim to create cutting-edge products and services that deliver maximum value to all our stakeholders,” added Qin Jiong, Vice General Manager of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and Chairman of CSLNG.