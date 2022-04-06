GTT and Deltamarin's LNG-fueled Car Carrier Earns AIP from DNV

An innovative liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) design developed by French engineering frim GTT and Finnish ship designer Deltamarin has received approval in principle (AIP) from Norwegian classification society DNV.

GTT and Deltamarin have been cooperating on the development of a new dual-fuel PCTC design, able to carry 8000 CEU2. This design introduces a new generation of PCTCs, incorporating GTT’s Mark III membrane LNG fuel tank.

The AIP, presented to Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT and Kristian Knaapi, Sales Manager at Deltamarin, by Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime at the classification society’s headquarter, during the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair, held in Oslo this week, confirms that the design is feasible and that no obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being constructed and operated.

GTT and Deltamarin have designed the most compact LNG system in order to optimize cargo capacity and energy consumption while providing maximal vessel LNG autonomy. The 2 bar gauge (barg) design pressure of the LNG fuel tank enables improved pressure holding capabilities and increased operational flexibility especially during bunkering operations.

“We are rapidly reaching a point where we will likely no longer talk of alternative fuels, but simply a range of fuels for shipping,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV Maritime. “PCTC operators have been early and eager adopters of less carbon intensive fuels. That is why we are so pleased to award GTT and Deltamarin this AIP, which we hope will ease the introduction of this technology into the PCTC segment. LNG is a proven ship fuel that enables owners and operators to lock in CO2 reduction benefits today, while planning for low and zero operations in the future.”

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, "Following our references in LNG-fueled container vessels and cruise vessels, we are eager to meet the LNG-fueled PCTC challenges with our fit-for-purpose membrane tank solution.”