GTT to Design Tank for Celsius’ LNG Carrier

French engineering company GTT has received an order from Chinese shipyard for the tank design of a new LNG carrier being built for Danish shipowner.

The order was placed by China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu shipyard for the LNG carrier being built for Celsius.

GTT will design the tanks of this vessel, which will offer a total cargo capacity of 180,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by the French company.

Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.