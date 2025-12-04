Marine Link
GTT Gets HD KSOE’s Tank Design Task for Two New LNG Carriers

December 4, 2025

(Credit: GTT)

GTT announces that it has received, in the fourth quarter of 2025, an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The LNG carriers will be built by the shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), on behalf of the ship-owner BW LNG.

The vessels’ cryogenic tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

