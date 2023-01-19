GTT Gets LR AIP for Tank Maintenance Solution

French engineering frim GTT said it has obtained approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register for its maintenance optimization solution for liquefied natural gas (LNG) membrane tanks.

The AIP has been granted, in the Framework of Class Survey, for the use of an innovative digital solution for sloshing activity assessment, in order to optimize the LNG membrane tank maintenance. The approval project was conducted in close collaboration with Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO) whose operational experience supported the validation of the use cases, GTT said.

This digital solution is based on GTT’s “Sloshing Virtual Sensor” technology, using a tank digital twin, also designed by GTT, and the real-time operational data of the floating units (FSRU2, FLNG3 and LNGC4) to monitor the evolution of critical parameters with regards to tank integrity.

Combined with an appropriate risk analysis, the solution can support Alternative Survey Plans aimed at optimizing tank maintenance by extending the period between tank surveys while complying with strict safety standards, GTT said.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, “This approval in principle is an important milestone in the validation of this cutting-edge digital technology. Artificial intelligence combined with GTT’s LNG core expertise has made it possible to develop this unique solution to help shipowners and charterers reduce their operational costs without compromising vessel safety. We believe that this solution has the potential to become an industry standard in the years to come.”

Panos Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register, said, “We are proud to award approval in principle for GTT’s digital solution for supporting an extension of the time between tank entries after a thorough certification process. This innovative software will provide LNG operators the opportunity to improve overall safety at sea whilst helping them to reduce cost and stay competitive in the global shipping industry and increasing fleet availability in a challenging energy landscape.”