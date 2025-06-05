GTT and HD HHI to Optimize Membrane Tank Integration

GTT announces the signing of two Joint Development Projects (JDPs) with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), aimed at optimizing membrane-tank integration in LNG carriers to enhance onboard ergonomics and vessels’ operational performance.

The two JDPs will focus on the following areas:

• Convergent trapezoidal cargo tank No. 11: A forward tank concept of convergent trapezoidal form for LNG carriers, fitted with GTT’s Mark III membrane system. This geometry will allow a superior adjustment to the hull compared with conventional constant section tanks, thus optimizing cargo capacity.

• Flush deck liquid dome: A flush deck liquid dome design, located at the interface between the membrane tank and the cryogenic piping. This concept improves trunk-deck ergonomics, simplifies on-board piping, and facilitates maintenance.

Ryu Hong-Ryeul, Head of the Technology Division at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, said: “We are pleased to be working with GTT on these meaningful projects. Our combined expertise allows us to innovate and refine vessels for optimal energy efficiency and enhance ergonomics, streamlining the supply chain just as demand for LNG carriers continues to grow.”



