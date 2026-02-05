GTT Receives Order from Jiangnan Shipyard for LNG Carrier Tank Design

GTT announced that it received, in early 2026, an order from the shipyard Jiangnan for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of the Singapore-based ship-owner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 175,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is expected at the end of 2028.