GTT Receives Tank Design Order for Two LNG Carriers

GTT announced that it has received an order from the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) in the first quarter of 2026.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, each with a capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessels is expected between the fourth quarter of 2028 and the first quarter 2029.