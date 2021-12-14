GTT Scores Tank Design Order for LNG Carrier Pair

French engineering firm GTT announced it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels will take place between late 2024 and early 2025.