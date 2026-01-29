GTT Secures Hanwha Ocean’s LNG Carrier Tank Design Orders

French engineering specialist GTT has received an order from the shipyard Hanwha Ocean for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

As part of this order, GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the two LNGCs, each offering a capacity of 174,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and second quarters of 2029.