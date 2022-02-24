GTT Tallies Tank Design Order from Hyundai Samho

French engineering firm GTT announced it has received an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of an African ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. Each will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2025.