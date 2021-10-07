Marine Link
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
GTT Tallies Tank Design Orders from Samsung

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 7, 2021

French engineering firm GTT announced Thursday that it has received, in Q3 2021, an order from Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

As part of the order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

