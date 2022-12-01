GTT Tank Design for 7 LNG Carriers Being Built by Samsung Heavy Industries

French engineering company GTT has received two orders from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new liquefied natural gas carriers.

GTT said that Samsung Heavy Industries was building the LNG carriers for "a European shipowner and an American shipowner."

GTT will design the tanks of the seven vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the MarkIII Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2027.