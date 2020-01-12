GTT Tanks for DSME Newbuild

The French liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage technology firm GTT has received an order from the South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.



The containment system specialist stated that the order concerns a tank design for a tanker capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas.



DSME is building the vessel for an unnamed European shipowner, it said.



GTT’s membrane containment system NO96 GW has been selected for the design of the tanks. The delivery of the ship is planned in early 2022.



Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: "We are very pleased to continue our partnership of excellence with DSME with this new order.”