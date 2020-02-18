GTT Wins 2 LNG Tank Design Orders from Hyundai

French multinational naval engineering company Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has received two orders from the Korean shipyards, one from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and the other one from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC).



Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.



The first LNGC will be built in HSHI shipyard on behalf of an Asian ship-owner whose name remains confidential at this stage. The vessel delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.



The second LNGC will be built in HHI shipyard on behalf of the Korean ship-owner SK Shipping Co. and will be delivered during the third quarter of 2022.



Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are pleased to start the year 2020 with orders from our long-term partners Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries.”