Saturday, July 24, 2021
GTT Wins LNG Tank Design Orders from Samsung

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 12, 2021

French engineering firm GTT announced it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of three new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The vessels will be delivered to an unnamed shipowner between the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

GTT said it will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo 180,000 cubic meter capacity and will be fitted with its Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

