GTT Wins 8 LNGC Orders from HHI Yard

French liquefied natural gas (LNG) containment system specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has received several orders from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the equipment of eight new LNG Carriers (LNGC).



According to a press note from the French LNG storage technology firm, the orders were receirved at the end of December 2019.



Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex technology.



Four of these LNGCs will be built by HHI: two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and two on behalf of a European ship-owner. The others four LNGCs will be built by HSHI on behalf of another European ship-owner.



The deliveries are expected during the second half of 2022.



Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “These eight last orders confirm the dynamism of the market observed throughout this year. This brings the number of LNGC orders obtained in 2019 to 57, which is a record year for GTT and illustrates the partnership of excellence that we have with the shipyards of the Hyundai Group.”