GTT Wins Tank Design Order

French engineering firm GTT announced on Tuesday it has received an order from its partner the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of three new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

As part of this order placed at the end of July, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2024.