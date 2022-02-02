GTT Wins Tank Design Order from Hudong-Zhonghua

French engineering firm GTT announced it has received an order from Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd., for the tank design of six new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The six ships, which are being built for an undisclosed shipowner, are scheduled to be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2026.

GTT said it will design the tanks of these six LNG carriers, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT’s membrane containment system.