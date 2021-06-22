Marine Link
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

GTT Wins Tank Design Order for Hyundai's New LNG Carrier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 22, 2021

Engineering form GTT said on Tuesday it has received an order from Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on behalf of Korean shipowner HYUNDAI LNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT, the company said.

The vessel will be delivered at the end of 2023.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Winning the Next Event

Editorial
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News