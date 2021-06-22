GTT Wins Tank Design Order for Hyundai's New LNG Carrier

Engineering form GTT said on Tuesday it has received an order from Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on behalf of Korean shipowner HYUNDAI LNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT, the company said.

The vessel will be delivered at the end of 2023.