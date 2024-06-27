GTT Wins Tank Design Order for MOL’s FSRU

French engineering company GTT has secured an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

The order was booked in the second quarter of 2024.

Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries hired GTT for the tank design of a new FSRU, on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

GTT will design the tanks of this FSRU, with a total capacity of 170,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the FSRU is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.