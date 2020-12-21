GTT Wins Tank Design Orders for Four LNG Carriers

France-based GTT said it has received an order from South Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to design the tanks of four newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Three of the LNG carriers will be built by HHI, two on behalf of an Asian shipowner and one on behalf of a European shipowner. The last LNG carrier will be built by HSHI on behalf of a European shipowner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said the new order from the Hyundai Group brings to 41 the total number of LNG carriers ordered to GTT this year.