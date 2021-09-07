Marine Link
Thursday, September 23, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

GTT Wins Tank Design Orders for Two LNG Carriers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 7, 2021

GTT announced it has received, at the end of July, an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of an European shipowner. The vessels will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer 174,000 cubic meters cargo capacity and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News