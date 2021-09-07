GTT Wins Tank Design Orders for Two LNG Carriers

GTT announced it has received, at the end of July, an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of an European shipowner. The vessels will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer 174,000 cubic meters cargo capacity and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.