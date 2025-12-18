Marine Link
Fuel Gas Supply Systems Launched for Next-gen Marine Engines

December 18, 2025

Image courtesy Nikkiso CE&IG

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) launched a new high-pressure fuel gas supply systems (FGSS) specifically designed to power the next generation of cleaner, more efficient ships with lower emissions and greater efficiency.

Nikkiso CE&IG’s innovation in FGSS is engineered to deliver and sustain pressures well beyond today’s standards of 380-420 bar, regardless of fuel source, aimed at enabling the transition to lower-carbon fuels like liquefied natural gas (LNG), ethane, ammonia and hydrogen.

Nikkiso CE&IG’s innovation is built on the foundation of tens of millions of operating hours FGSS at pressures well beyond 420 bar in both offshore and onshore applications. For the marine market, Nikkiso CE&IG has supplied 40 vessels with FGSS operating at more than 380 bar, accumulating more than 500,000 operating hours of service.

