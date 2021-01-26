Guam Shipyard Settles EPA Pollution Violations

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Ship repair yard Guam Shipyard will pay nearly $70,000 and take measures to improve its facilities following multiple pollution violations discovered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2018.

The EPA said on Tuesday its settlement with Guam Industrial Services, Inc., doing business as Guam Shipyard, includes a $68,388 penalty as well as mandatory installation of preventative measures to reduce the discharge of stormwater pollutants into Apra Harbor.

Guam Shipyard operates a ship repair facility on Cabras Island in Piti, Guam, where it performs activities such as boat repair, sandblasting, high pressure washing, painting and material storage.

An EPA inspection of the yard in September 2018 revealed the facility had been discharging sandblast and paint debris in industrial wastewater and stormwater without Clean Water Act permit authorization. These substances are known to contain metals that harm aquatic life and sensitive coral reef ecosystems.

The EPA said the shipyard has since completed the terms of a 2019 order to obtained the appropriate discharge permit as well as develop and implement a stormwater pollution prevention plan to control pollutants. Guam Shipyard has developed a plan to prevent non-stormwater discharges from entering Apra Harbor, installed controls to contain sandblast and paint debris, and ensured that spill response equipment is available on site, the EPA said.

“Ship repair facilities must maintain effective stormwater pollution controls to protect coastal ecosystems,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Amy Miller. “This order will help prevent pollution from reaching Apra Harbor.”