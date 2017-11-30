ABS: New Guidance on Energy Storage

ABS has published The ABS Guide for Use of Supercapacitors in the Marine and Offshore Industries (Supercapacitor Guide) to support safe application of hybrid power in the marine and offshore industries.

The maritime industry is increasingly interested in using supercapacitors as an energy storage solution when quick energy delivery is required during a peak loading condition. Particularly, offshore supply vessel (OSV) owners are considering supercapacitors to supplement energy supply during high-load operations, such as using power thrusters for dynamic positioning while station keeping.

"We are developing a series of guides on energy storage systems so our clients have as many options as possible to effectively manage energy use,” said ABS Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology, Derek Novak. “Supercapacitors have a high power density and a fast charging and discharging process to augment other power sources – which can greatly improve the efficiency of traditional energy sources.”

The Supercapacitor Guide delineates types of supercapacitors, including electrochemical capacitors and lithium ion capacitors, and defines requirements for design, construction and installation of supercapacitors in marine and offshore applications.

“As a leading class organization, we provide our clients and industry with reliable guidance to enable technology development that affords safer and more efficient operations,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki. “We focus on staying ahead of the curve so industry can leverage alternative energy sources to reduce costs and improve productivity.”