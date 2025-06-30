Guided Missile Destroyer Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) Christened

HII christened the future USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), the third Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

The ship’s name honors former U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton Jr., a Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism as a prisoner of war. Denton spent 34 years as a naval aviator, including eight years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He is known for his act of genius during a televised broadcast in captivity, when Denton spelled out the word “torture” through Morse code using his eyes to blink the code. Following his Navy career, Denton was elected to the U.S. Senate representing his home state of Alabama in 1980.

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition Brett Seidle was the keynote speaker. He highlighted the importance of naval ships, the legacy of the ship’s namesake, and recognized the shipbuilding workforce as a vital national asset.

About Jeremiah Denton Jr.

July 18, 1965, Commander Jeremiah Denton Jr. stands aboard his A-6 Intruder, the aircraft he piloted during the Vietnam War. While leading a bombing mission over North Vietnam, his plane was shot down, leading to his capture and nearly eight years as a prisoner of war. Rear Admiral Jeremiah A. Denton Jr. was a decorated naval officer, statesman, and war hero whose legacy is defined by unwavering courage, leadership, and service to his country.Born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1924, Denton graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946 and went on to become a skilled naval aviator. During the Vietnam War, he served as a squadron commander and was shot down over North Vietnam in 1965. Captured and held as a prisoner of war for nearly eight years — including four in solitary confinement — Denton endured some of the harshest conditions imaginable.

He became a national symbol of resilience when, during a televised propaganda interview arranged by his captors, he famously blinked the word “TORTURE” in Morse code. This was the first confirmation that American POWs were being mistreated. His act of defiance exemplified his loyalty, strength, and strategic thinking under pressure.

Upon his release in 1973, Denton was promoted to Rear Admiral, having spent more time as a POW than any other U.S. Navy flag officer in history. He later continued his service as a U.S. Senator from Alabama, where he became the first Republican elected to the Senate from that state since Reconstruction. In public office, he remained a strong advocate for national security, defense, and family values.

Image courtesy HII