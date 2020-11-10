Gulf Copper Wins USNS Comfort Maintenance Work

November 10, 2020

USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) (File photo: Ernest R. Scott / U.S. Navy)

Gulf Copper and Manufacturing has been awarded a firm-fixed contract for a value is $7.49 million, including options, from Military Sealift Command for the mid-term availability repair on the hospital ship USNS Comfort.

The work will be performed pier side in Norfolk, Va. commencing in February 2021.

USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) is an 894-foot U.S. Navy Mercy class hospital ship used to provide on-site emergency and medical care for American combat forces as well as for disaster and humanitarian relief efforts. Earlier this year, the ship deployed to New York to assist the city's COVID-19 response efforts. 

