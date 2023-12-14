Gulf Craft Building New Ferry for US Virgin Islands

Franklin, La. shipbuilder Gulf Craft LLC in November kicked off construction on new Incat Crowther-designed passenger ferry for the U.S Virgin Islands.

The new USCG Subchapter-K approved, 104-foot (32-metre) vessel will service the busy tourist and commuter route between Red Hook on the island of St. Thomas, and Cruz Bay on the island of St. John. Currently, two other Incat Crowther-designed 28-metre vessels service this route.

The simple yet stylish new ferry will be designed with accessibility and an elevated customer experience in mind and will be capable of transporting up to 300 passengers at speeds of up to 28 knots. The vessel will also be fitted with the latest diesel engine emission control technologies in compliance with EPA Tier 4.

The air-conditioned main cabin provides seating for up to 202 passengers, including five dedicated wheelchair accessible spaces. Two ADA-compliant bathrooms and a fully enclosed luggage room are also provided on the main deck level, along with integrated side boarding ramps for a safe and efficient boarding experience

The vessel’s upper deck will transport up to 100 passengers in spacious outdoor seating, while the vessel’s wheelhouse provides the captain with an excellent line of sight and 360-degree visibility. Wing helm stations are also provided for the captain to ensure safe docking of the vessel.

Commenting on the project, Incat Crowther USA Managing Director Grant Pecoraro said the commissioning of the new ferry adds to Incat Crowther’s growing footprint in the Caribbean. “Incat Crowther has a proven track record of designing and delivering tailored passenger ferries for operators throughout the Caribbean. We are pleased to be collaborating with our longstanding partner, Gulf Craft, to deliver another vessel to this region,” Pecoraro said.

“Our team of naval architects understand that no two routes are the same. Our digital shipbuilding process enables us to carefully focus on specific operational requirements to ensure our designs are tailored specifically for local conditions, existing dockside infrastructure and with the operator and its customers in mind,” Pecoraro added.

“It is evident that the two existing Incat Crowther ferries which have been successfully servicing this route for over a decade provided confidence to the U.S Virgin Island government to again select an Incat Crowther vessel to service the local community in the future,” Pecoraro said.