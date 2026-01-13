Gulf Island Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition by IES Holdings

Gulf Island Fabrication has announced that the acquisition of the company by IES Holdings was approved at its special meeting of shareholders held on January 13.

The strategic rationale for IES is:

Strategically located Gulf Coast fabrication campus: Gulf Island’s Houma, Louisiana facility, which consists of a 450,000-square foot fabrication and operations facility on 160 acres, offers a strategic complement to IES’s footprint

Expanded services capabilities: Provides an experienced craft workforce and specialty services with proven ability to support complex, schedule-driven projects

Aligned with U.S. infrastructure needs: Enhances IES’s ability to support the building and rebuilding of U.S. infrastructure

Operational continuity and culture: Shared focus on safety, quality and execution with complementary customer relationships.

The parties intend to complete the Merger on January 16, 2026.

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and automation systems, and a provider of specialty services, including engineering, project management, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, cleaning and environmental, and technical field services to the industrial, energy and government sectors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana and Houston, Texas.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities.



