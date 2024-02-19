Gulf LNG Tugs to Provide Towage at Texas LNG Terminal in Brownsville

Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas has been selected to provide towage services for the Texas LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville.

Gulf LNG Tugs, a consortium of Suderman & Young Towing Company, Bay-Houston Towing, and Moran Towing Corporation, will build, deliver and operate tugboats under a long term agreement to assist LNG carriers arriving at the facility.

Texas LNG will be a 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal owned and managed by Glenfarne Energy Transition. The facility will be built on a 625-acre site on the Port of Brownsville’s north shore, which offers access to a deep-water ship channel about one hour’s voyage from the Gulf of Mexico.

Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition, said, “The Texas LNG team undertook a comprehensive process to identify a marine service provider that not only matches our commitment to environmental stewardship, but also provides our customers with reliable, cost-effective marine services. We are pleased to have Gulf LNG Tugs on board as a partner and look forward to the jobs and local content they will bring to both Texas LNG and the local Rio Grande Valley community.”

In a joint statement from Gulf LNG Tugs partners: “Gulf LNG Tugs is excited to be providing marine services in a long-term partnership with Texas LNG. We are proud to be the exclusive tug operator for LNG vessels to yet another successful LNG project in the Port of Brownsville and look forward to expanding our operations in the port and our presence in the Rio Grande Valley community.”

The news follows Texas LNG’s recent announcement that it signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with EQT Corporation for natural gas liquefaction services for 0.5 MTPA of LNG, and additionally announced partnerships with Baker Hughes and ABB to help develop the terminal.

Texas LNG expects to close its project financing later this year with construction commencing shortly thereafter.