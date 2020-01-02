Gulf Oil Marine and Azurtane Partner

Now that the fuel sulphur regulations have come into force from January 1, 2020, charterers and operators will begin to feel the pressure to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Gulf Oil Marine has partnered with marine technology firm Azurtane to help customers monitor and manage energy usage and emissions compliance.

The change in fuels resulting from the 2020 0.5% sulphur regulations has meant a step change in marine lubricant performance requirements.

Gulf Oil Marine has been evaluating and testing lubricants that can improve engine efficiency and lower emissions. Jack Craig Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Oil Marine, explained that “demonstrable measurements will give customers using the Gulf Oil Marine brand irrefutable proof of performance.”

He added, “through our on-going technology research & collaboration with Azurtane, we discovered potential solutions that can be very useful to our customers. There are systems out there that use ‘model data’ or ‘digital twins’. We believe there is no substitute for actual measurements. The philosophy we have adopted is ‘what you don’t measure, you don’t manage’. We convert measured values into management information as we believe that masses of data are simply no substitute for easy-to-understand, actionable advice.”