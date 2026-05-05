Wärtsilä Launches Grease Trap Series for Onboard Wastewater Management

Wärtsilä Water & Waste, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has introduced a flexible and modular grease trap product line designed to separate fats, oils and grease from galley wastewater streams onboard merchant vessels, cruise ships and offshore platforms. The solution supports improved wastewater management while contributing to protection of the marine environment by capturing fats, oils, and grease before they can enter discharge systems and ensuring they are removed and disposed of in line with regulations.

Effective management of fats, oils and grease is an essential part of onboard wastewater handling. If not properly controlled, grease can accumulate within pipework and treatment systems, increasing the risk of blockages, operational disruption of the vessel and additional maintenance requirements. By separating grease at source, Wärtsilä’s new product line, the GREASE TRAP – GM Series, helps reduce blockages and maintain reliable wastewater system operation.

The system is designed in accordance with BS EN 1825, the European standard for grease separators, and operates using a gravity-based separation process. Wastewater enters the unit where solids settle, while lower density grease rises to the surface and is retained within a dedicated collection chamber. The clarified water then flows onwards through the vessel’s discharge system.

The GREASE TRAP – GM Series is available in four sizes to suit different vessel requirements, with options to support easier grease handling and disposal. Depending on the configuration, operators can choose a straightforward manual solution or a version designed to make grease removal easier and reduce hands-on maintenance. This helps crews manage galley wastewater more efficiently, supports more reliable system performance, and reduces the risk of blockages and unnecessary disruption onboard.

The GREASE TRAP – GM Series forms part of Wärtsilä Water & Waste’s leading onboard wastewater management solutions portfolio and is available in May 2026.