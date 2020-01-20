Guyana's First-Ever Oil Cargo Sets Sail for the U.S

January 20, 2020

Photo courtesy of Hess

A vessel carrying about 1 million barrels crude oil from Guyana set sail on Monday for the United States, according to vessel tracking service TankerTrackers.com, ushering the tiny South American nation into ranks of the world's oil exporters.

The first cargo of Liza crude departed from the floating platform Liza Destiny off Guyana, operated by U.S. companies Exxon Mobil, Hess Corp, and China's CNOOC . 

