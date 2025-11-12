GWEC Wins Defense Supply Contract with Briggs Marine

Griffin-Woodhouse, a West Midlands based company, has secured a long-term contract as Key Supplier/Subcontractor to Briggs Marine to supply chain and accessories to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in UK, Gibraltar, Cyprus, Ascension and Falkland Islands.

The contract, which is the single largest in GWEC’s history, has been awarded by Briggs Marine Contractors, a Scottish based company which itself recently secured the MoD’s contract for the Supply and Maintenance of Authority Moorings, Markers and Targets. GWEC will provide equipment to Briggs for both maintenance and replacement programs on a range of critical mooring infrastructure used by Submarines, Ammunition berths, Warships and Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA), amongst others.

GWEC was previously a long-term supplier of mooring equipment to Royal Maritime Auxiliary Service (RMAS), before being contracted by Serco Marine under the Future Provision and Continued Provision of Marine Services contracts (FPMS & CPMS), respectively.