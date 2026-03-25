Shipping Faces Investment Strain as Decarbonization Rules Tighten, Wärtsilä Finds

Shipping companies are facing mounting pressure on investment decisions as decarbonization regulations translate emissions targets into direct operating costs, according to a survey commissioned by Wärtsilä.

The study, based on responses from 225 senior maritime executives, found that more than 90% of respondents remain confident in their ability to navigate the energy transition, despite growing complexity in decision making.

Uncertainty around technology pathways, fuel availability, talent retention and regulatory developments is complicating strategic planning, with nearly seven in ten respondents saying it is hindering their ability to priorities investments. Some 42% identified balancing decarbonization spending with acceptable returns as a core challenge.

Measures such as the European Union’s Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime are turning emissions performance into a financial factor, increasing execution risk for ship owners and operators. Investment timing, fuel selection and asset utilization are increasingly influenced by regulatory pressure, fuel cost volatility and evolving technologies.

The findings are outlined in Wärtsilä’s report ‘At the helm in shipping – how to navigate regulation, risk and ROI’, which examines how operators are responding to tightening environmental frameworks and the need to balance compliance with operational performance.

The report highlights that delaying investment decisions is not a viable strategy, and that companies should instead build flexibility into their plans to adapt as regulations and technologies evolve.

It also points to the role of long-term partnerships between operators and equipment manufacturers in reducing uncertainty by providing access to operational data, technical expertise and lifecycle insights, supporting more data-driven asset management and predictive maintenance.

“Maritime leaders remain confident in their ability to adapt to the energy transition, but the decisions they face are becoming more complex. With tighter regulation and evolving fuel choices reshaping investment decisions, ship owners and operators cannot wait.

“They need to take proactive steps now – prioritizing data, collaboration and future-proof solutions to protect competitiveness over the long-term. Ultimately, the most resilient operators are those preparing for multiple pathways - creating flexibility today so they can respond quickly as the regulatory and fuel landscape develops,” said Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine and Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation.