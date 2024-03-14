HaiSea Unveils New Operations Facility for Its Green Tug Fleet

HaiSea Marine, majority owned by Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC, is celebrating the official naming and blessing of its new floating operations facility – which will be the home base for its fleet of three full-electric and two liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled tugboats.

The new facility, named Zewén, is a floating operations and maintenance building purpose-built and designed to withstand the extreme tidal range in the Kitimat region. It features a large workshop, common areas, a gym, and will also accommodate up to eight shore-based personnel to use during working hours.

The facility was built by Pacific Marine Construction on Wei Wai Kum territory in Campbell River, BC., and is now ready to be transported up the Douglas Channel to Kitimat, where it will be based to support HaiSea’s operations.

“Zewén” is the Haisla word for Coho. The location where the Zewén will be secured in Kitimat inspired the name from Haisla Nation Hereditary Chief, Basil Grant. His family has been fishing for Coho in that exact spot for generations. Now the site will carry a new legacy as the home base for HaiSea’s fleet that will support LNG carriers calling at LNG Canada’s new export facility.

Chief Crystal Smith, Elected Chief Councilor, Haisla Nation, said, “When HaiSea was still in the idea and planning phase, we challenged Seaspan to create something different; an environmentally friendly tugboat fleet to ply our waters; job opportunities for Haisla Nation members and our local First Nations neighbors; and lastly, we wanted diversity and inclusion to be part of HaiSea’s culture. As we celebrate the naming of the Zewén facility, it is clear that our shared vision of diversity, inclusion, and environmental innovation is coming to fruition.”

Jordan Pechie, Senior Vice President, Seaspan Marine Transportation, said, “As a modern marine startup, we were able to develop HaiSea from the ground up in true partnership with the Haisla Nation, and with feedback from our mariners. We had the remarkable opportunity to build our culture and our assets, like the Zewén, to support an inclusive and diverse team. Zewén features single enclosed bathrooms and changing rooms, which in 2024 is the baseline expectation but it’s revolutionary for a centuries-old industry that was not built for everyone. The unveiling and naming of Zewén is a celebration of how we are doing things differently and is a testament to our efforts in designing welcoming and inclusive workspaces at sea and on shore.”

Jason Klein, CEO, LNG Canada, said, “The Zewén is an impressive structure and is certainly fitting for an initiative as cutting-edge and dynamic as HaiSea Marine. In addition to serving as a warm and comfortable base for mariners, it will symbolize progress and opportunities for the Haisla Nation. As an organization that prioritizes the safety of its people, partners and neighbors, as well as protecting the marine environment, LNG Canada is grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the HaiSea joint venture.”

Cory Handyside, President, Pacific Marine Construction, said, “It has been an honor to be part of this project and complete the construction of the Zewén facility for Haisea Marine. There was a lot of learning, innovation and teamwork that led to the project’s success, and we are very proud to have been part of it.”



