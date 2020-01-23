Hamburg Süd’s Chief Commercial Officer to retire

German container shipping company Hamburg Süd said its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Frank Smet will retire at the end of March after roughly 27 years with the company.

Smet, who has been working in the shipping industry for over 40 years – including in Brazil, Chile, Australia and Hong Kong – has been a member of Hamburg Süd’s Management Board since 2012. He was initially responsible for Network, Operations and Logistics before assuming responsibility for Sales and Customer Service in 2017.

In the future, Hamburg Süd CEO Dr. Arnt Vespermann will also be responsible for the customer relations.