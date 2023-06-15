HamiltonJet Debuts New Range of Waterjets

HamiltonJet has unveiled a new range of high-efficiency waterjets, starting with the LTX36 model. Optimized for medium- and low-speed operation, New Zealand-based manufacturer said it has produced the first waterjet to rival the energy efficiency and bollard pull of the best propeller-based systems between zero and 30 knots.

Waterjets are among the most efficient propulsion options for going fast due to the absence of hull-appendages and their highly optimized pump geometry, but HamiltonJet CEO Ben Reed noted not everyone wants to go fast.

“Our customers’ needs are changing, and so is our environment. We understand that operators not only want to reduce their impact on the environment and lower their energy costs, but also maximize efficiency,” Reed said.

Some operators achieve this by operating at lower speeds, while others rely on the electrification of the driveline rather than continuing to rely on fossil fuels.

“LTX36 is a game changer,” Reed said. “It delivers incredible energy efficiency at low speeds. Customers can enjoy all the benefits they’ve come to expect from HamiltonJet waterjets – shallow draft, maneuverability, and safety of people and marine life in the water – allowing you to do more without compromises.”

LTX36 features ultra-efficient mixed-flow pump design, compact in-board footprint, narrow width for compact driveline spacing, Direct Drive capability and refined corrosion protection.

To produce the propulsion system, HamiltonJet said it looked to Mother nature for inspiration.

“The Moon jellyfish expends far less energy than any other swimming animal, evolving over a millennium to become a marvel of jet-propelled efficiency! Thankfully, we didn’t take a millennium to design the LTX36. Like its inspiration, the LTX36 uses a large nozzle, lower input energy, lower jet velocity, and lightweight structure to achieve its goals. So, whether you’re looking to optimize your entire enterprise or simply gain incremental benefits in maneuvering, loitering, and transit – efficiency of propulsion is key,” Reed said.